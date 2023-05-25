Pro Panja League announces first two franchises Mumbai, Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Pro Panja League announced Mumbai and Hyderabad franchises, the first two of the league, ahead of the inaugural season.

The first season of Asia's biggest arm-wrestling promotion will see around 180 armwrestlers from all over India compete against each other across 10 different categories to win the top prize.

The first season of Pro Panja League will kick off on July 28 and the final of the league will take place on August 13, 2023. The 17-day sporting event aims to provide a professional set-up for the Indian armwrestlers for the first time.

Punit Balan Studios Private Limited acquired the Mumbai franchise while Ned Ventures Led by Gautam Reddy acquired the Hyderabad franchise.

Speaking on his association with the Pro Panja League, Punit Balan said, "One of the most popular and fast games across the world is arm-wrestling. It is a combination of strength and technique to pin down your opponent. The game has a unique and ancient history. I am glad to be associated with Pro Panja League because our group supports non-cricketing sports. We want to give equal importance to all sports. There is a lot of excitement around Pro Panja League among the masses. We want to make this league the next big thing of India."

Gautam Reddy also addressed the reasons behind investing in the Pro Panja League franchise and said, "We are delighted to associate ourselves with Pro Panja League. We have always believed in giving prominence to the regional sports in India, like we have done with Kabaddi and Pro Panja League shares similar vision as ours. Panja is a sport which is a part of Indian culture and we are delighted to see it getting the platform it deserves after a long time. We are happy with the work the co-owners Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani have done over the past few years. We are confident Pro Panja League will change the landscape of armwrestling, not only in India, but all over the world."

"We are glad to see prominent business of such great caliber and vast experience associating themselves with the Pro Panja League. We are grateful to them for showing their interest in armwrestling. Their presence promises a cracking contest in the first season of the Pro Panja League. Mumbai and Hyderabad are two regions which are hugely popular among armwrestling fans and we are confident the two teams will make their presence known in the first season," Pro Panja League co-founder Parvin Dabas said.

Pro Panja League Season 1 will take place between July 28 and August 13 and will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.

