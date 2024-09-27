Pro Panja League season 2 to be postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : The highly anticipated Season 2 of the Pro Panja League (PPL) is set to be postponed in the wake of an unfortunate car accident involving the League's co-founder Parvin Dabass on Saturday, September 21.

Pro Panja League confirmed that due to the unforeseen circumstances that arose over the weekend, they are currently working on rescheduling Season 2 and will communicate updates as soon as new dates are finalised. When the tournament commences with the fresh dates.

"Parvin has always said that every cloud has a silver lining. So we are looking at this as an opportunity to make the Pro Panja League season 2 even bigger and better than originally planned and we will soon announce the dates for that once Parvin is better, as he is the Captain of the ship and a ship cannot sail without it's captain," said PPL co-founder Preeti Jhangiani as quoted by a media release.

"Our calendar also had us hosting the prestigious Asian International Arm-wrestling Cup at the Aurika Hotel in Mumbai from October 19 to 27, right after the Pro Panja League, with all the international players and Asian Federation coming up and we will be going ahead with that as per schedule,"

Preeti Jhangiani is the President of the People's Arm-wrestling Federation of India (PAFI) which will be conducting the Asian International Arm-wrestling Cup and will now be focussing her efforts on ensuring the success of this event at the Aurika Hotel in Mumbai.

