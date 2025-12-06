Pro Wrestling League 2026 to kick off on January 15 at Noida Indoor Stadium

Noida, Dec 6 The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 will kick off on January 15, with the grand finale scheduled for February 1 at the iconic Noida Indoor Stadium, which has already been fully booked for the entire duration of the league.

More than 300 wrestlers from over 20 countries -- including Olympic medallists, World Championships finalists and India's strong senior competitors -- have registered for the auction, according to WFI President Sanjay Singh.

All six teams will have nine wrestlers, including four women, on their roster. All teams can have five Indian and four foreign wrestlers.

The diversity and calibre of athletes who have applied stands as a strong indication that the global wrestling community sees PWL as one of the most serious and high-value platforms in the world. With a roster that brings together elite international wrestlers and India’s rising stars, PWL 2025 is set to become one of the biggest sporting events of the year - both in scale and viewership.

League officials have shared that a series of major announcements - including team reveals, trophy launch, auction dates, and fan engagement activities - will be released in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor