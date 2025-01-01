"Prodigies like him are inspiring a new generation": Gautam Adani meets world chess champion D Gukesh, hails his success

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met World Chess Champion D Gukesh and his parents.

In a post on X, Adani expressed that prodigies like Gukesh are inspiring a new generation and building an army of champions.

"It was an absolute privilege to meet and hear the victory story of reigning World Chess Champion @DGukesh. Equally inspiring was meeting his incredible parents, Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padmavathi, whose quiet sacrifices laid the foundation for his success," Adani wrote in his post on Wednesday.

"At just 18, Gukesh's poise and brilliance are a testament to India's unstoppable youth. Prodigies like him are inspiring a new generation, building an army of champions ready to dominate global chess for decades. This is the confident, resurgent and rising India. Jai Hind!," he added.

Gukesh's success story was one of the major highlights of Indian sports in 2024. He made history in December by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match in Singapore. The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, saw a stellar performance from Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory, becoming the youngest world champion ever at 18. He also became India's second world chess champion after Viswanathan Anand.

In April, Gukesh won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest challenger to Ding Liren's world title.

During the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, in September, the Indian teams made history, with both the men's and women's teams securing gold medals for the first time.

The Indian men's team, including Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, and Arjun Erigaisi, defeated Slovenia in the final, scoring a record 21 points. The Indian women's team, led by Harika Dronavalli and Divya Deshmukh, also defeated Azerbaijan for the title. Gukesh, Arjun, Divya, and Vantika also won gold individually on their boards.

Also, Humpy won the FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship in New York after beating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar with the black pieces in the final round of the tournament. It was Humpy's second world rapid title and the fourth time she has finished in the top three of the event. Previously, the Indian chess player won the title back in 2019.

Humpy sealed the title after finishing with a score of 8.5/11 in the final round of the tournament.

As per ESPN, the Indian chess player achieved the milestone of becoming the second player to win multiple women's world rapid titles after China's Ju Wenjun.

Back in 2023, Humpy came second at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. While, in 2012, she secured second place at the tournament.

Back in October, the 21-year-old grandmaster Erigaisi achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 2800 Elo rating mark in live chess ratings. This accomplishment made Erigaisi the youngest Indian and only the second player from the country, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, to cross this coveted threshold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor