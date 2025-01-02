"Proud and happy": Swapnil Kusale's father on Arjuna Award recognition for his son

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale, who made his mark at the Olympics, has been named for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Expressing his immense pride, Kusale's father Suresh Kushale, shared his feelings on the significant milestone.

"I am both proud and happy that my son has brought glory to Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and the country. This is the result of his hard work. I feel he will win a Gold medal in the 2028 Olympics. It is a matter of great pride that today the Government has honoured him with Arjuna award," Suresh Kushale told ANI.

The Arjuna Award is one of the highest honours given to athletes in India, recognizing their exceptional performance and contribution to their respective sports.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor