Proud moment for player when national anthem is played: Para-archer Harvinder Singh

Paris [France], September 6 : Paralympic gold medallist Harvinder Singh said that it is a proud moment for a player when the national anthem is played.

Harvinder got his hands on India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paralympics. In a one-sided final, Harvinder ousted Poland's Lukasz Ciszek with a straight-set win, 6-0.

Speaking to ANI, Harvinder said that it was a proud feeling when he won the gold medal for India at the Paris Paralympics.

"It is a very proud feeling. I am feeling good that the dream that I saw when I started playing has been fulfilled... It is a proud moment for a player when the national anthem is played when he is standing on the podium...," Harvinder said.

Harvinder Singh's coach Gaurav Sharma said that Harvinder performed well at the ongoing multi-sport event and created history for the nation.

"There can be no bigger 'Guru Dakshina' than this...We performed very well here and created history...," Gaurav told ANI.

Harvinder's success marked India's second medal in archery at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Harvinder Singh and Pooja fell short in the bronze medal tie against Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic in the mixed team recurve open at the Paris Paralympics.

This was the first time in the history of the Paralympics that the Indian para archery team won two medals, one gold and one bronze, in the marquee event.

The Indian contingent has added 25 medals to its constantly growing tally at the ongoing Paris Paralympic.

India's medal tally includes five gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze. In the medal tally list, India currently stands in the 16th position.

