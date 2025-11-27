Proud moment not just for Gujarat, but for entire nation, says Zeel Desai on Ahmedabad hosting CWG 2030

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 As Ahmedabad has been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, Indian tennis player Zeel Desai shared her excitement, saying this is really a proud moment not just for Gujarat but the entire nation.

Delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday. It will mark the return of the multisports event in the country after 20 years. India last hosted the CWG in 2010 when it was held in the national capital.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

"I am very proud that the Commonwealth Games 2030 are going to be held in Ahmedabad. This is not just a proud moment for Ahmedabad or for Gujarat, but for the entire country. I began my tennis journey in this city, so it feels especially meaningful to me," Zeel told IANS.

"I am confident that this will inspire many young athletes. The infrastructure being developed, along with the new stadiums that will be built for the Games, is excellent and will further elevate sports in our country.

"For our Indian athletes, competing against international players who come here will be a wonderful opportunity to learn, grow, and excel," she added.

Moments after Ahmedabad was announced as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers burst into the General Assembly Hall, surprising delegates with a rich cultural performance that provided a taste of the heritage and pride that athletes and fans can expect from a Games hosted in Gujarat.

In addition to confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also confirmed that 15 to 17 sports will feature at Ahmedabad 2030.

