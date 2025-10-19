Proud of the way our young guys came out, says Marsh

Perth, Oct 19 Australia captain Mitchell Marsh praised his younger teammates after a rain-affected but successful first ODI against India in Perth. Marsh, who was named Player of the Match for his important knock of 46 in a difficult chase, said he was proud of how the younger players handled the tough conditions and pressure.

“The weather played its part today. Big thanks to all the crowd that stuck around. I know these days can be really frustrating, but nice to get a win,” Marsh said during the post-match presentation. “It’s always nice to win at home. I love playing for Australia.”

Set a modest target of 131 in difficult conditions, Australia’s batters had to navigate a ball that was moving around early in the innings. Marsh acknowledged the challenge but credited his team’s composure and intent.

“It was swinging around a little bit. We knew that was going to be the case for both teams, so a little bit of a challenge to get through there,” he said. “Proud of the way our young guys came out and took the game on and got us over.”

One of the standout performers was Josh Philippe, who impressed with a fluent knock of 37 off 29 balls, including two sixes and three fours. Marsh was full of praise for the wicketkeeper-batter, highlighting his approach and ease at the crease.

“(Josh Philippe) Came out and made it look very easy, didn’t he? It’s fun to get young kids coming in. They’re not necessarily young kids - the young guys coming in - you just want them to have fun and enjoy it.”

Reflecting on the atmosphere, Marsh also noted the rarity of packed crowds in one-day cricket these days and encouraged the younger players to soak in the experience.

“In one-day cricket, we don’t get to play in front of the big crowds all the time, so I said to them to really enjoy it.”

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Adelaide on October 23, where Australia will look to seal the series.

