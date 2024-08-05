PSG announced signing of Joao Neves from Benfica on a five-year contract

Paris (France), Aug 5 Paris Saint-Germain have announced the transfer of Joao Neves from Benfica. The deal is said to be worth €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons and also sends Renato Sanches to Benfica on loan with a buy option. The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a 5-year contract with the club.

“I'm very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a very ambitious Club. I'm going to give my all to help my teammates, to grow at this fantastic Club and to win numerous titles,” said Joao Neves to the PSG media team.

Neves moved to SL Benfica in 2016. He progressed through the Lisbon club's youth ranks before signing his first professional contract in December 2020 and winning the Youth League in 2022.

The promising midfielder made his first-team debut for Benfica in a league match against Braga. Included in coach Roger Schmidt's squad rotation, he helped the club win the Portuguese league title in 2023, and also got his first taste of the Champions League at just 18 years of age.

The right-footed technically gifted midfielder finished the 2022-2023 season as a first-team regular. Hard-working and versatile, he went on to score his first professional goal later that season against Lisbon rivals Sporting in May 2023.

Neves began the following season helping Benfica to victory over FC Porto in the Portuguese Supercup, establishing himself as a key figure for the Eagles. His meteoric rise continued at the international level, with a first cap for Portugal against Bosnia in October 2023. He has now made nine appearances for the Selecao, including two matches at Euro 2024, where Portugal reached the quarter-finals.

“We are delighted to welcome Joao Neves to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Joao is one of the most talented players in Portugal and internationally. He was so passionate to join Paris Saint-Germain and determined to fight for the jersey - which is what we expect of all our players. We continue to build a fantastic young team at Paris Saint-Germain - based on teamwork, talent and collective spirit - which is the foundation of our Club's great future,” said PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor