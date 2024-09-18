PSV sign experienced forward Ivan Perisic

Eindhoven, Sep 18 PSV announced the signing of free agent Ivan Perisic on Tuesday. The 35-year-old winger with more than seven hundred matches in professional football, has signed a contract until the summer of 2025.

Two weeks after the transfer window closed, PSV strengthened its first team with the addition of UEFA Champions League winner Ivan Perisic. The Croatian international, with 137 appearances for his country under his belt, was a part of the Croatia squad at the European Championship this summer.

He made his professional debut fifteen years ago and since then he has been active in major competitions such as the Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga and the English Premier League. And in 2018 he played with Croatia in the World Cup final against France.

A number of experienced players left this summer, but with the arrival of Ivan, the side has added an abundance of experience with Perisic having played close to 500 games in club football.

"To have that much match experience you have to be a good player, who is almost always fit. Otherwise you don't come close to that. With the imminent departure of Hirving Lozano there was a vacancy on the wing, but he can play in many different positions. With Ivan we kill several birds with one stone," said Director of Football Affairs Earnest Stewart.

Ivan Perisic came from the youth academy of HNK Hajduk Split, but made his professional debut in the Belgian cup tournament in 2009, representing KSV Roeselare.

The start of an impressive career, in which he played for Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg and Tottenham Hotspur. This year he returned to HNK Hajduk Split, but at the end of August the club and player jointly ended their collaboration.

