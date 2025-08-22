P.T. Paulose hails impact of KIWSF, asks for more training centres for rowers across the nation

Srinagar, Aug 22 Former Indian rower and chief coach of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), P.T. Paulose, believes that in order for athletes to grow and compete at the highest level, the number of training centres must be increased.

Paulose, recognised for his performance as a rower who represented India in the 2004 Athens Olympics, spoke to IANS at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival. The three-day event, ending on August 23, will see more than 500 athletes from 28 states and Union Territories taking part in five events. While rowing, canoeing, and kayaking will have 24 medals up for grabs, shikara sprints, Dragon boat race, and water skiing will be the demonstration events.

“After participating in the 2004 Olympics, I got into coaching. I was in the army before that. I worked as a coach with the national team till 2013. Currently, I am with SAI as the chief coach.

“There are not enough centres for rowing, giving less chance to athletes. We need to increase the number of training centres for the athletes to develop. The Khelo India festival has brought a lot of publicity. The youngsters are learning about new sports every day. Sai’s initiative of hosting such a festival is a great one,” Paulose told IANS.

The opening ceremony of the KIWSF was graced by the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse. The Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, was the chief guest while the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the guest of honour. J&K’s sports minister Satish Sharma was also present.

The opening ceremony, besides the Dal Lake, was an attractive affair. Folk dancers and local artists added the local flavour as athletes, coaches, and volunteers lined up at Sheri Kashmir International Convocation Centre to welcome the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. In the expanding Khelo India calendar, the KIWSF is the second addition after the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu in May.

Paulose went on to pinpoint three locations where there is immense potential, and hopes more centres will be raised here to help athletes row.

“We are seeing athletes emerge from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. We need to open more centres across these regions,” he added.

Currently, the major training centres for rowing in the country are at the Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad, the Bhoj Tal in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and the Army Rowing Node in Pune, Maharashtra.

Organising the rowing competitions at the Dal Lake opens up an opportunity to develop rowing infrastructure at the famous tourist attraction.

