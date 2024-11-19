Pulisic recreates iconic 'Donald Trump Dance' during USA’s win over Jamaica

St.Louis, Nov 19 Christian Pulisic has been in-form in the 2024-25 season and the American men’s national football team forward has carried his hot-streak into the international break. The AC Milan attacker scored a brace against Jamaica on Tuesday (IST) and broke out into the ‘Trump Dance’ which has been carried out amongst different sports in the past few days.

"I saw everyone doing it yesterday in the NFL, I saw Jon Jones do it, and we were just having a bit of fun. I thought it was a pretty fun dance. Obviously, that's the 'Trump Dance' but it was just a dance that everyone was doing. He's the one who created it, and I thought it was funny.

"It's not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it, said Pulisic in the post-game interview.

On Sunday, Brock Bowers, the tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, pulled out the moves during the game against the Miami Dolphins. In celebration, Bowers replicated Trump's iconic dance in the end zone and revealed to USA Today that he was inspired by the UFC fight he watched the previous night where Jon 'Bones' Jones had also recreated the steps in front of Donald Trump himself.

A commanding attacking performance highlighted by two goals from Pulisic and a pair of assists from Weston McKennie lifted the U.S. Men’s National Team to a 4-2 win over Jamaica in Monday’s second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals in St. Louis.

The Americans claimed the two-game series, 5-2, on aggregate and sealed qualification to both the Nations League Finals in March and next summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, the continental championship tournament..

