Pullela Gopichand expresses disappointment following Badminton's exclusion from Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand expressed his disappointment following Badminton's omission from the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which are scheduled to take place in Glasgow in 2026.

In what would be a blow to India's medal chances, cricket, field hockey, badminton and wrestling are among the disciplines that have been dropped from the programme for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026. The sporting event will return to the Scottish city after 12 years.

"I am deeply appalled and disappointed by the decision to exclude badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgowa judgment that appears aimed at stunting the progress of nations like India. Badminton has brought us immense pride and success, serving as a vital platform for our brightest talents to shine on the international stage. This decision represents a significant lapse not just for Indian badminton, but for the sport worldwide, lacking clear reasoning and jeopardizing its growth," Gopichand said as quoted by the official statement from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

"It is crucial that we raise our voices and bring this issue to the appropriate authorities to ensure badminton continues to thrive and inspire future generations. As the sport experiences exponential growth globally, the reasons for its exclusion must be scrutinized and discussed with the relevant stakeholders. We cannot allow such shortsighted decisions to undermine the progress we have tirelessly achieved," the coach added.

The BAI General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra also expressed his disappointment following the removal of the sport from the 2026 games.

"It's shocking and a huge setback for Indian sports, with nearly 40 medals at risk from the dropped events. This isn't just a loss for sports and sportspersons; it feels like a conspiracy to sideline India's rising sporting potential in the region. The Badminton Association of India stands firmly in protest and will be reaching out to all relevant authorities at the Commonwealth and BWF, as well as the highest levels of government in the country, to advocate for the future of Indian sports," said Sanjay Mishra.

The CWG 2026 will be featuring only 10 sports across four venues placed within an eight-mile corridor, organisers Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday, as per Olympics.com.

The 10-sport itinerary for Glasgow 2026 includes athletics (track and field), swimming, 3x3 basketball, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, netball, boxing and judo. The para variants of the first five will be part of the integrated para programme at the 2026 CWG.

The list of sports for 2026 CWG is way more thinner than the 2022 edition in Birmingham, which had 20 sports. The sports excluded include hockey, cricket, badminton, wrestling, table tennis, diving, rugby sevens, beach volleyball, mountain biking, squash and rhythmic gymnastics.

