Puneri Paltan celebrate Pro Kabaddi League season 10 victory with people of Pune

Pune (Maharastra)[India], March 9 : The first thing on their mind after winning the coveted title of the 10th Season of Pro Kabaddi League was to visit Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir in Pune and seek blessings on Saturday morning.

The entire team of Puneri Paltan had darshan of Ganpati Bappa and performed Aarti after the Victory Rally from Deccan Gymkhana to the temple amid the escort of the 40-bike riding Kabaddi followers wielding flags and playing dhols.

The players, Coach, CEO and support team of Puneri Paltan were also present. The victory rally began at 11 am from Deccan Gymkhana and reached the temple in an hour. The players and entire team were given grand welcome and greetings for the victory by Punekars along the streets during the rally.

Puneri Paltan defeated Haryana Steelers to win their first-ever ProKabaddi League title, as they managed to see off a spirited Haryana side in a nail-biting 28-25 thriller. With the victory of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, the Paltan avenged their last year's heartbreak at the hands of Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 9. Puneri Paltan, in the process, ended the league as the most dominant side by finishing at the top of the Table during the League Stage, with 96 points in 22 games, registering 17 wins, 2 losses, and 3 ties.

The Rally and Aarti at the temple were followed by the media conference at Deccan Gymkhana. While interacting with the media, BC Ramesh, Coach of Puneri Paltan said, "One of the unique points of our team this season was its composition. Almost every player is an All-rounder and could pull through in getting the players back on the mat from the bench during critical moments."

Kailash Kandpal, CEO said, "Puneri Paltan has come a very long way since Season 1 of PKL. It has been a wonderful learning process and are really proud that we through our initiatives like Yuva Paltan could go to the grassroots and find young talented players and then train them for the big league. I am delighted that all these young guns that we nurtured and groomed over the years have fired for us across Season 10, all the way to winning the title."

The first-time and one of the youngest captains in the PKL, Aslam Inamdar said, "Our game plan was pretty simple. To go out and play each match without any performance pressure or fear. The role of each player was so well defined that every player was a Captain of his task and all of us delivered."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor