Puneri Paltan look to finish PKL season 11 on a high as a tribute to their fans

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : The Season 10 champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Puneri Paltan, have had a challenging run this season by their usual high standards. However, on their home turf, during the third leg of PKL Season 11, they have managed to entertain their fans and will be eager to do so once again in their final game against Tamil Thalaivas.

Puneri Paltan were officially eliminated from the race for a Playoff berth when Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengal Warriors just before their match against Telugu Titans. Despite the setback, skipper Akash Shinde has highlighted the positives for the team.

"One of the positives for the Puneri Paltan this season is that the young players have performed well. It's something that motivates the seniors as well," Akash Shinde was quoted as saying by PKL.

The Puneri Paltan are keen to end their PKL Season 11 campaign on a high note. Speaking about the final game, Akash Shinde remarked, "It is important for us to give the gift of a victory in the final game to the fans of the Puneri Paltan. The love from the fans motivates us on the mat. Our young players did well today, and we hope they can replicate the same performance in the final game."

Assistant coach Ajay Thakur echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of finishing the season strongly. He said, "Our PKL journey this season ends with the league stage. In our final game, we will play for the Puneri Paltan, for the fans, and for everyone who has supported us throughout the season. We will not take the game lightly and will prepare for it with full intensity and effort. We want to conclude the season on a high and return with good memories of a win."

Praising the fans, Thakur added, "The fans in Pune are fantastic. Even though we haven't performed as expected, they have consistently filled the stadium to show their support. It feels good to see the team receiving such unwavering support from the fans."

The assistant coach signed off on an optimistic note, promising full commitment from the team in their final game.

