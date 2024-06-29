Punjab FC appoint Panagiotis Dilmperis as new Head Coach for the 2024/25 season

Mohali, June 28 Punjab FC have appointed Panagiotis Dilmperis as the Head Coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Konstantinos Katsaras will join him as Assistant Coach and Papaioannou Ioannis as the Strength and Conditioning coach. Before joining PFC, Dilmperis served as the head coach of A. E Ermionida FC in the previous season. His extensive 15-year coaching career includes stints at Iraklis Larisas FC, Rochester NY FC, and Panserraikos FC, among other notable teams.

Before his coaching endeavours, Dilmperis enjoyed a distinguished 17-year playing career as a goalkeeper, representing clubs such as Iraklis FC and Agrotikos Asteras, along with several others. His rich experience throughout both his playing and coaching career will play a key role in leading PFC in the upcoming season.

“I am really excited to start a new journey in India with Punjab FC. It is a great challenge and I look forward to helping the team in achieving its objectives. I am completely aligned with the Club’s vision and can’t wait to start the new season in the new country,” said Dilmperis

Assistant coach Konstantinos Katsaras has coached across multiple clubs in Greece in his coaching career spanning over 20 years. On the other hand, Papaionnuu brings over 10 years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach to strengthen the team.

Welcoming Dilmperis and his team to the Club, Nikolaos Topoliatis, the Football Director of Punjab FC, said, “We are happy to welcome Dilmperis as the club’s Head Coach. We are confident in his abilities to help the team compete for all three trophies and develop our young players to help them achieve their maximum potential.”

