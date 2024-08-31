Punjab FC sign Bosnian winger Asmir Suljic

Mohali, Aug 31 Punjab FC has announced the signing of Bosnian winger Asmir Suljic as the sixth and final foreign signing for the 2024-25 season. The Bosnian last featured for Bosnian Premier League Club FK Velez Mostar.

The 32-year old was born in Srebrenica in Bosnia- Herzegovina and started his professional career with one of the biggest Bosnian-Herzegovinian clubs, Sarajevo, for whom he debuted in August 2010, aged 18. He spent three seasons with the club, scoring 11 times in 77 appearances.

In 2015, he was transferred to Hungarian Ujpest FC where he played two seasons. He represented Videoton in Hungary for the next three seasons and in 2019 shifted to Zagłebie Lubin in Poland. Suljic played for Maccabi Petah Tikva in Israel and Diosgyor in Hungary before coming back to Sarajevo for which he played 26 more matches scoring five times. In 2023, Suljic signed for FC Tobol in Kazakhstan before signing for FK Velez Mostar.

Suljic has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina in the U-21 category.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are excited to have Asmir Sunljic in our ranks for the season. He is an experienced player who will be vital for us both on and off the field. I wish him a wonderful and successful season with us."

