Punjab FC sign Brazilian defender Pablo Renan dos Santos on one-year deal

New Delhi, Oct 24 Indian Super League side Punjab FC announced the signing of veteran Brazilian centre-back Pablo Renan dos Santos on a one-year deal on Friday.

The 33-year-old joins on a free transfer ahead of the Indian Super Cup 2025, which begins in Goa on October 25.

This is Punjab FC’s second foreign acquisition of the week, following the signing of Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez on October 22. Pablo, known simply as “Pablo,” brings with him a wealth of international experience, having played across Brazil, Europe, and the Middle East over a career that spans more than a decade.

Excited for his new challenge in India, Pablo said he was eager to make an impact. “Punjab FC is ready for a big season, and I'm here to fight for the badge, the team, and the supporters who believe in us,” he said. “I'm ready to embrace the challenge here in India.”

The Brazilian started his professional career with Paysandu, where he played for six seasons in Brazil’s second and third divisions. In 2017, he transferred to Europe to join Portuguese Primeira Liga team CS Marítimo, making 25 appearances and receiving praise for his composure and defensive awareness. His performances led to a five-year contract with SC Braga in 2018.

While at Braga, Pablo continued his development through loan spells with clubs in Russia, Turkey, and Portugal — Rubin Kazan, Hatayspor, and Moreirense respectively — before moving to Saudi Arabia to represent Al Raed in the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season. Most recently, he featured for Armenian club FC Noah, where he made 13 appearances and impressively scored four goals, highlighting his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Welcoming the signing, Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, emphasised Pablo’s importance to the team’s plans. “We are extremely pleased to secure the signing of Pablo Renan dos Santos,” Topoliatis said. “Adding a centre-back of Pablo's quality and experience was a top priority for us. He brings exceptional defensive leadership, positional awareness, and composure under pressure.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor