Punjab: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Visits Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who narrowly missed a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 due to a weight issue, visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on Friday. Phogat expressed a sense of peace and positivity during her visit.

"I feel very good after coming here. I am feeling very positive," Phogat said. "My prayer to Waheguru is to give me strength and courage. May all our loved ones be healthy, our country remain safe, and continue to progress. I have sought blessings from Baba to guide us and help us work in the right direction for humanity."

On Sunday, Phogat visited her hometown of Jhajjar in Haryana, where she was felicitated for her performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. She also celebrated her birthday during the ceremony. “I am feeling good, my people are standing with me. Nothing is bigger than that,” Phogat said. “Who knows about the future... I am here today among my people, this is my medal... I am happy.”

Phogat had been disqualified before the final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit by 100 grams. After the disqualification, she petitioned CAS on August 7 to be awarded the silver medal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Phogat's application for a silver medal in the women’s 50kg event at the Paris Olympics. The CAS released a statement to render its verdict which read, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

She was scheduled to compete against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal. Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.