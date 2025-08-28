PV Sindhu advances to quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2025

Paris [France], August 28 : PV Sindhu stormed into the BWF World Championships 2025 quarter-finals with a sensational victory over World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi of China. The 2019 World Champion stamped her authority early with a win in the first game, before outplaying her opponent with an utterly dominant second game performance to wrap up a 21-19, 21-15 victory in just 48 minutes, as per BAI.

Sindhu, who had beaten Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the first game and Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa in the second, will face Indonesian shuttler Putri Kusuma Wardani for a semi-final berth on Friday.

Earlier, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships by knocking off the two-time World Championships medalists pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in their round of 16 clash on Thursday.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Kapila and Crasto had kick-started their campaign in the second round. The two-time World Championships bronze medalist Hong Kong pair was off to a fine start in this third round match, capturing a closely-fought first game by 19-21. However, the resolve and determination of the Indian pair was too strong as they captured the next two games by 21-15, 21-15, sending the fifth-ranked pair out of the competition.

Now, their contest in the quarterfinals will be the pair of Linden Wang and Eva Wang.

Earlier, Kapila and Castro overwhelmed Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan from Ireland.

The Indian duo hardly broke a sweat and wrapped up the contest with a 21-11, 21-16 victory in 35 minutes.

They dominated the opening game and then quickly built a 12-8 lead in the second. The Indian pair had a scare after Kapila tumbled and appeared in pain while clutching his knee. He returned to the court and did not show any sign of pain as he moved to the Round of 16 with a victory in straight sets.

