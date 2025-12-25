PV Sindhu elected chair of BWF Athletes' Commission

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu has been elected Chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission for the 2026-2029 term, as per Olympics.com.

In this role, Sindhu will also serve as a member of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Council, providing players with a direct voice in the organisation's global governance.

PV Sindhu expressed her gratitude for being entrusted with the role and acknowledged Greysia Polii for her outstanding work in the previous term.

"To be entrusted with this responsibility by fellow athletes is an honour I carry with humility and gratitude. I would also like to sincerely acknowledge Greysia Polii for the exceptional work she has done in the previous term," Sindhu said as quoted by Olympics.com.

Greysia Polii from Indonesia, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist and Asian Games women's doubles champion, retired from badminton in 2022. She served on the BWF Athletes' Commission twice, most recently from 2021 to 2025.

"I'm deeply looking forward to working closely with BWF to represent every single player and to fight for meaningful, lasting change that truly matters," Sindhu, who has been serving on the BWF Athletes' Commission since 2017 and as an Integrity Ambassador since 2020, said on social media.

PV Sindhu, who won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics and bronze at Tokyo 2020, is India's most successful badminton player to date. The 30-year-old shuttler is set to lead India at the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China.

Debora Jille of the Netherlands, a European Games women's doubles silver medallist, will serve as the commission's Deputy Chair. Other player representatives on the commission include reigning Olympic women's singles champion An Se-young of South Korea, six-time African Games medallist Doha Hany of Egypt, and Paris 2024 women's doubles gold medallist Jia Yifan of China.

In para-badminton, Hong Kong China's Chan Ho Yuen Daniel, who previously served as interim chairperson, will now take the role full-time. Indian para-badminton player Abu Hubaida is also a member of the commission.

