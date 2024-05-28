PV Sindhu to spearhead India's challenge at BWF Singapore Open 2024

Kallang [Singapore], May 28 : India's ace shuttler, PV Sindhu is set to spearhead the Indian contingent at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 BWF Super 750 tournament in order to end her drought in Singapore following her brilliant run in Kuala Lumpur's Malaysia Masters recently.

India's Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be the top billing in the men's doubles competition and are on the lookout for their third title of the season after the French and Thailand Open.

Reigning Olympic singles champions Viktor Axelsen and Chen Yufei will headline a world-class assortment of top global stars at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 BWF Super 750 tournament.

On the road to defending his Olympic crown at the Paris 2024 Summer Games, Axelsen won the Malaysia Masters men's singles title on Sunday, ousting Malaysian ace Lee Zii Jia in the final.

The world No. 1 Dane will look to build on the momentum at Singapore and is the top seed for the badminton tournament, which he has never won in the past. Axelsen will start his campaign against India's Lakshya Sen, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion.

Tenth in the world badminton rankings, Lee will be eyeing a hat-trick of finals after making the title deciders in Thailand and Malaysia this month.

Two-time defending Singapore Open men's singles champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting will be the seventh seed for this year's competition, while his Indonesian compatriot Jonatan Christie, the reigning All England champion, is seeded third.

The home challenge, meanwhile, will be faced by former world champion Loh Kean Yew, who is slated to face the People's Republic of China's Lu Guangzu in his opening match.

The Republic of Korea's An Seyoung will be in Singapore to defend her women's singles crown as the top seed. Reigning Olympic champion Chen and Rio 2016 gold medalist Carolina Marin are seeded second and third, respectively.

Tai Tzu-ying was seeded fourth, but the Chinese Taipei star has since withdrawn.

China's Wang Zhiyi, who beat India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu to clinch the Malaysia Masters title last week, will be the seventh seed.

Tokyo 2020 silver medal winners Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China are the No. 1 seeds in women's doubles.

Paris 2024-bound Australian women's doubles pair of Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu will also be in action at the Singapore Open 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor