PV Sindhu to tie the knot with her fiance Venkata Datta today in Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 22 : Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is set to tie the knot with her fiance Venkata Datta at the luxurious resort, Raffles in Udaipur on Sunday.

After the wedding, there will be a reception party thrown by the newlyweds in Sindhu's hometown, Hyderabad on December 24.

On December 20 a Sangeet took place and on the next day there Haldi, Pellikuthuru and Mehendi took place.

Recently, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games.

This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sindhu has amassed five medals at the BWF World Championships, joining China's Zhang Ning as one of only two women to achieve this feat. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against Spain's Carolina Marin. She continued to make history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu's achievements have cemented her status as a prominent figure in badminton, inspiring countless young athletes in India and around the world.

