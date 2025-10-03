PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes come from behind to beat Goa Guardians in five-set thriller

Hyderabad, Oct 3 Bengaluru Torpedoes came from behind to pick up a thrilling 15-9, 11-15, 13-15, 17-15, 15-9 win on the second day of the fourth season of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2925 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Jalen Penrose was named the Player of the Match.

Sethu began his magic with the serves straightaway as Goa's libero Ramanathan struggled to receive the ball. Matt West distributed his passes efficiently to keep options in attack as Penrose and Joel Benjamin put the Torpedoes in the lead with thunderous spikes.

Chirag's aggressive style of play brought Goa fans a glimmer of hope. With Nathaniel Dickinson and the veteran Jeffrey Menzel's cross attacks, Goa started finding rhythm. Winning two consecutive super points in a row changed the momentum on the court in Goa's favour.

The Torpedoes, runners-up in the 2024 season, continued to play in high gear, but Goa kept matching their intensity. Rohit Yadav's super serve stunned the Torpedoes while Prince shut down Bengaluru with tremendous blocks as the Guardians took the lead.

Penrose's counterattack and serves brought the Torpedoes back into the contest. Nitin Minhas brought the goods with his blocking to push the match to the fifth set. Joel started attacking from the left side of the court, while Mujeeb combined with Penrose in defence as Bengaluru picked up their first win of the season. Having won the game 3-2, the Torpedoes earned two points, while Goa gained 1 point.

Prime Volleyball League is India's first professional volleyball league with 10 teams. The league successfully completed three seasons so far, while Season 4 is scheduled for October 2025. Prime Volleyball League works closely with the global body of Volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB). The league has players from India and worldwide, where the international players come through FIVB's international transfer procedure.

Earlier on Thursday, Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated the Calicut Heroes 15-12, 18-16, 18-16 in the enthralling opener of the fourth season in Hyderabad.

