PVL 2025: Hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks secure big win over defending champions Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 : Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated the Calicut Heroes 15-12, 18-16, 18-16 in the enthralling opener of the fourth season of Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Paulo Lamounier was named the Player of the Match. Indian film industry superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is the co-owner of the home side, also came to support his side, according to a press release from Prime Volleyball League.

Calicut's Vikas Maan's impressive blocking shut down Hyderabad's attacks early on. Coach Sunny Joseph's strategy of giving Rajasthan's Ashok Bishnoi a starting spot worked in Calicut's favour, as the attacker helped his side with an aggressive display.

Sahil Kumar initiated the counterattack to bring the hosts back into the game. Calicut's inconsistencies with first touch affected their momentum, and the Hawks took the lead.

Shameem's presence on court improved Calicut's rhythm, but Paulo's discipline on court kept Hyderabad on course. Ashok won a crucial super point for Calicut, keeping the game alive. Vitor Yudi Yamamoto's cross attacks continued to trouble the defending champions, giving the hosts control of the game.

Bishnoi's consecutive super serves quickly turned the momentum again, and the Red Army came alive in the stands. With Niyas and 2023 season MVP Guru Prashanth joining Hyderabad's attacks, the hosts made the most of Calicut's defensive troubles.

Calicut held on to their super serve and earned two crucial points. In reply, Hyderabad Black Hawks called a super serve of their own, and Niyas once again found gaps on Calicut's court to help the home side get the win.

