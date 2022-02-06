PVL: Angamuthu, Ryan Meehan shine as Ahmedabad Defenders beat Chennai Blitz 3-2

Hyderabad, Feb 6 The Ahmedabad Defenders produced a power-packed performance to beat Chennai Blitz 3-2 in the second match of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Ahmedabad Defenders took down Chennai Blitz 3-2 (15-13, 15-11, 11-15, 15-13, 11-15). Ahmedabad picked up two points from this match. Ahmedabad Defenders' Angamuthu was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Both sides played out a closely-fought contest in the first set, however, crucial spikes from Ryan Meehan and Shon T John helped the Ahmedabad side gain the momentum and draw first blood in the match.

Ahmedabad continued to dominate proceedings and took the lead at 7-4 in the second set. Bruno Da Silva kept Chennai's hopes up with a fantastic spike, but Ahmedabad continued to forge ahead. The Defenders eventually closed the second set at 15-11, the organisers informed in a release.

Angamuthu pulled off magnificent spikes in the third set as well, however, the Chennai team won a crucial Super Point to take the lead at 12-11. Thereafter, Ahmedabad missed a spike as Chennai got on board by taking the third set 15-11.

A couple of spikes by Captain Muthusamy put the Defenders in the driver's seat in the fourth set, but Chennai won two consecutive Cred Super Points and took the lead at 11-10.

However, a magnificent spike from Muthusamy and a block from Shon T John helped Ahmedabad seal the match with a 15-13 victory in the fourth set.

The Chennai Blitz took a massive six-point lead at 9-3 in the fifth set. Angamuthu tried to keep Ahmedabad in the final set, but Fernando Gonzalez's cool finish helped Chennai take the last set 15-11.

The Calicut Heroes will take on the Kolkata Thunderbolts at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the third match of the Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad on Sunday.

