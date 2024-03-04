PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Hyderabad Black Hawks to boost Super 5s prospects

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], March 4 : Bengaluru Torpedoes picked up a dominant 15-6, 15-11, 15-12, win over the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Sethu TR was named the Player of the Match.

Sethu set the tone for Bengaluru Torpedoes from the first minute, rocking Hyderabad's defence with monstrous serves. When Sahil Kumar threatened with attacks, Srajan Shetty stood tall and strong to deny him with a block. Thomas Heptinstall's spikes further helped Torpedoes and coach David Lee's side took an early lead, a release said.

While Bengaluru players appeared to be reading each other's minds, the communication between players in Hyderabad left a lot to be desired. Sahil started attacking well as Hyderabad began asking a few questions. But Sethu's effort was undeniable on the night, as he made another super-serve, and Srajan and Mujeeb made useful blocks to help Bengaluru take control.

Prince's clever blocks showcased the Hawks' resistance, while a couple of service errors from Bengaluru further helped Hyderabad. But there was no stopping super server Sethu on the night, who kept scoring points for his side. Srajan made useful blocks and Sethu closed the game with a powerful spike to help Bengaluru get the win.

