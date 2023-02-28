PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes hunt for playoffs spot as Calicut Heroes challenge looms

The Regional Sports Centre in Kochi will witness one of the most crucial encounters of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League on Tuesday as the Bengaluru Torpedoes will go head-to-head against the Calicut Heroes.

The Torpedoes have won three out of their six games so far - but a win over the Calicut will push them above the Hyderabad Black Hawks into the top four in the table.

On the other hand, Calicut Heroes, who were stunned by Kochi Blue Spikers in their last game, will also be looking to make a comeback so that they can confirm their top four-spot in the table.

"We made some errors against the Spikers. But we have learned from them and we have rectified that in the training. We are hoping for a good game against Bengaluru," M Ashwin Raj, Calicut Heroes attacker said.

On being asked about the team's strategies, Ashwin said that his team will focus on their own strengths. "We have a strong team and we will play as per our own coordination. We will give our best in all the positions and play as per our strengths," he said.

On being asked about the importance of the encounter, Ashwin added: "We have to win against Bengaluru at any cost so that we can solidify our position for the semi-finals and the final. The table is so tight, so we have to get the win."

Meanwhile, the Torpedoes attacker Ibin Jose said that his team is looking to get the win to improve their chances of getting a playoff spot. "Yeah, we are looking forward to giving our best in this match against Calicut. We are focusing on a win that can take us to playoffs," Ibin said.

"There nothing as pressure, more excitement. Even if it's a crucial match for the team. We are excited to give our whole performance," he added.

Ibin, who hails from Kerala, also said that he is excited to play in his home ground. "Playing in my hometown means a lot. It gives an enormous excitement to give the best on the court," he signed off saying.

