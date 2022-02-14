PVL: Jerome Vinith, David Lee help Calicut Heroes register their first victory

Hyderabad, Feb 14 The Calicut Heroes registered their first victory in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) after defeating the Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-12, 15-12, 15-9, 14-15, 15-13 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Calicut picked up two points from this match and the Heroes' captain Jerome Vinith was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Jerome Vinith helped the Calicut Heroes get off to a great start as the side took the lead at 8-3. Kyle Friend's superb spike and block kept the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the contest. However, fantastic spikes from Ajithlal C and David Lee helped the Heroes stay in the lead before they wrapped up the first set at 15-12.

Calicut maintained the momentum through spikes from Lee and Vinith and took a two-point lead at 8-6 in the second set.

The Olympic gold medallist David Lee continued to pick up points as the Heroes held the lead at 10-8.

However, Pankaj Sharma helped Bengaluru win a crucial Super Point to make it 11-11. But, Calicut won a Super Point soon after and regained the lead at 13-11. Thereafter, the Heroes wrapped up the second set at 15-12 and took a 2-0 lead in the match.

Captain Vinith calmly tapped the ball over the net as the Heroes took the lead at 8-6 in the third set. Lee continued to shine as Calicut put themselves in the driver's seat at 11-8. Vinith pulled off a fantastic spike before the Heroes took the third set at 15-9 and sealed the match.

Calicut continued to dominate in the fourth set as well, taking the lead at 7-4. However, the Torpedoes fought back and leveled the scores at 9-9.

Aaron Koubi missed a spike as Bengaluru took the lead at 13-12. Thereafter, a superb spike by Pankaj helped the Torpedoes stay ahead at 14-13, but the Heroes leveled the scores at 14-14. However, Vinith missed a serve as the Bengaluru side took the fourth set at 15-14.

Jerome Vinith effected a fabulous spike as the Heroes held the edge at 8-6 in the final set. Ajithlal also pulled off a fantastic smash as Calicut continued to forge ahead. The Heroes eventually took the fourth set at 15-13 and registered a 4-1 victory.

The Calicut Heroes registered their first victory in three matches at the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

