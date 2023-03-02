PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts, Ahmedabad Defenders to battle it out for top spot

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated clashes of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League when the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts will face off against the previous season's runners-up Ahmedabad Defenders. The repeat of last year's final, this time, will have its own story with both teams vying for the top spot in the table before the playoffs.

Both Kolkata and Ahmedabad have already qualified for the semi-finals, but the encounter between the two teams will be a contest for establishing dominance before the knockout games.

Speaking on the match, Ahmedabad Defenders attacker Angamuthu said, "We have been preparing well for the match. Kolkata is a strong team and we are waiting to do well against them."

On being asked about the importance of the match, Angamuthu said, "Yeah, it's pretty important to finish strongly on top because the mentality will make a huge impact in the finals. So, we would want to finish on top of the table."

Meanwhile, Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai also spoke on the match and said that the team has its strategy in place.

"We look to finish on a high in our last league game against the Ahmedabad Defenders. We have our strategy in place and we will try and execute it during the game. We have played them in last year's final but now their team has changed and we will change our strategy accordingly after analysing their performances and how their players have played," he said. "The team has played exceptionally. I am impressed with how Anush and Vinit have played. We are always looking to improve our game, and we hope to continue the same in the final stages of the tournament," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

