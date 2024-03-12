PVL Season 3: Bengaluru Torpedoes' comeback win shocks Ahmedabad Defenders

Chennai, March 12 The Bengaluru Torpedoes recorded a massive comeback win over the Ahmedabad Defenders in the Super 5s stage of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Despite going down by two sets early on, the Torpedoes won the match 14-16, 7-15, 16-14, 15-9, 15-13.

Nandhagopal's aggressive play from the service line kept the Torpedoes' defence on their toes. Thomas Heptinstall's spikes kept the Torpedoes' attacks going, while Max Senica and Angamuthu kept smashing the ball to keep the scores level. A couple of Torpedoes' attacks went wayward, and the Defenders took an early lead.

Player of the Match Jishnu's blocks provided an edge to the Bengaluru defence. But Sethu's misfiring serves hurt the Torpedoes. Ilya Burau and Shikhar Singh combined well to shackle Bengaluru's attacks, while Nandha's super serves kept the momentum Ahmedabad's way. The unforced errors piled up for the Torpedoes again and Ahmedabad took control.

Mujeeb provided such much-needed energy in defence in the third set. Ibin's fiery spike earned the Torpedoes a super point, opening up doors for a comeback. Sethu found a new lease of life in attacks, while libero Midhun's crucial save rejuvenated Bengaluru's spirits, pushing the match to the fifth set.

Paulo's impressive set-ups for pipe attacks allowed Jishnu to show his attacking flair, while also freeing up Pankaj. Shikhar made impressive blocks to keep the game swayed in Ahmedabad's favour, but Jishnu's monster block on Nandha brought the two teams back to neck-and-neck.

Sethu's shots helped Torpedoes steal important points, while Angamuthu's overhit proved costly, giving Bengaluru a sensational win.

