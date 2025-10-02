PWR Indian League and Tour to launch National Pickleball League

New Delhi [India], October 2 : PWR Indian League and Tour Private Limited (PWR) has been sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), the official governing body for pickleball in India, recognized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to launch and operate a national-level, franchise-based pickleball league in India.

PWR will introduce the Indian Pickleball League, a new franchise-based league designed to expand the sport's reach, support athlete development, and create structured opportunities for players, franchises, and partners. The league will be conducted in accordance with the terms outlined in the RFP and the proposal submitted by PWR.

The full schedule, participating franchises, and format details will be shared in due course.

Over the past year, PWR has played a key role in organising pickleball tournaments in cities such as Delhi, Dubai, Bhubaneshwar, and Noida, among others.

These events have featured players from diverse age groups and skill levels, contributing to the growth of a competitive ecosystem and strengthening the national ranking framework under the Pickleball World Ranking (PWR) system.

The Indian Pickleball Association is the official governing body for pickleball in India and is dedicated to promoting, developing, and organising the sport across the country.

IPA is also affiliated with the Asian Pickleball Association (APA) and the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF).

