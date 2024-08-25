Quang Duong and Megan Fudge strike double gold at the Monsoon Pickleball Championship

Mumbai, Aug 25 Quang Duong and Megan Fudge take home two gold medals in the professional pickleball categories in the recently concluded Monsoon Pickleball Championship organised by Global Sports.

Quang Duong won the Pro Men’s Singles and Pro Men’s Doubles where he partnered up with Jay DeVilliers to make an unstoppable team. Megan Fudge won the Pro Women’s Doubles with Indian sensation Naimi Mehta and Pro Mixed Doubles with the poster boy of Indian pickleball, Armaan Bhatia.

“It was my first time in India and it has been such a wonderful experience. Global Sports has done such a wonderful job with the Monsoon Pickleball Championship, the atmosphere, the courts, the tournament has been up to international standards. They have also taken such good care of me and my family. Overall, the food has been amazing, the people are so friendly and the pickleball is incredible here in India and I can’t wait to be back,” said Quang Duong on the final day of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0.

The final day of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship witnessed ultimate pickleball gameplay with five professional finals on the line along with seven advanced categories. Pei Kao walked away with the honour of the Pro Women’s Singles beating Thaddea Lock in the finals. The winners for the advanced categories are Ryler DeHeart/Armaan Bhatia, Kary Hart/Sarah Burr, Arjun Agrawal/Sasha Salve, Rakshika Ravi/Dev Shah, Priyank Mehta/Gayatri Mewada, Dhiren Patel/Himanshu Dewaskar, Dhiren Patel in the 35+ Split Age Men, 35+ Split Age Women, U14 Mixed Doubles, U18 Mixed Doubles, 40+ Women Doubles, 40+ Men Doubles and 40+ Men's singles respectively.

