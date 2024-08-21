R Sridhar appointed Assistant Coach of Afghanistan team for NZ, SA series

Kabul, Aug 21 The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday appointed Ramakrishnan Sridhar as the Assistant Coach of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team for their upcoming one-off Test match against New Zealand and a three-match ODI series against South Africa.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board named Indian Ramakrishnan Sridhar as Assistant Coach of the National Team for upcoming events of one off test match against New Zealand and 3-match ODI series against South Africa,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s announcement read.

Sridhar having played 35 first-class and 15 List A matches in India's domestic circuit has deep understanding of the game is well-established. His transition from player to coach has been marked by notable success, particularly in his role as the Fielding Coach of the Indian national team.

Sridhar has been a crucial part of India's coaching staff in over 300 international matches, including two ICC ODI World Cups and two T20I World Cups.

Sridhar's coaching credentials are further enhanced by his stint with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he served as the Spin Bowling Coach from 2014 to 2017. Additionally, Sridhar has contributed significantly to India's youth cricket, having served as the Assistant Coach and Spin Bowling Coach for the Indian U19 national team.

He also served at India's National Cricket Academy from 2008 to 2014 as an assistant fielding and spin bowling coach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor