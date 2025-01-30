Raducanu gets wildcard for Abu Dhabi Open qualifiers

Abu Dhabi, Jan 30 British tennis star Emma Raducanu receiving a wildcard for the preliminary stage of the Abu Dhabi Open and is set to enter a qualifying draw for the first time since her historic 2021 US Open victory.

The 22-year-old, who became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam, will begin her campaign on Saturday when qualifying for the WTA 500 event begins.

Raducanu, currently ranked world number 56, is looking to regain momentum after a mixed start to her 2024 season. She reached the third round of the Australian Open but suffered a tough three-hour first-round loss to Cristina Bucsa at the Singapore Open earlier this week.

Now, she faces another test in Abu Dhabi, featuring many of the world’s best female players. Elena Rybakina will defend her title, while Bencic plays in Abu Dhabi for the first time since winning the inaugural event in 2023.

The field also includes Kasatkina, Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, Spain’s Paula Badosa, and Tunisia’s Jabeur, who is expected to receive strong support from local fans.

Adding to her challenges, Raducanu is entering the tournament without a full-time coach following Nick Cavaday’s departure due to health reasons. She is currently traveling with fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura but has yet to announce a new coaching appointment.

Since her stunning victory in New York four years ago, where she won ten consecutive matches—including three in qualifying—without dropping a set, Raducanu has experienced fluctuating form and injuries.

