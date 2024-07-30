Raducanu overcomes Mertens to advance at DC Open

Washington, July 30 Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round of the DC Open, defeating the world No. 35, Elise Mertens, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

In their last encounter at Wimbledon, Raducanu had breezed past Mertens, dropping just three games. She seemed on course for a similar result on Monday night, dominating the first set by winning five consecutive games.

However, Mertens adjusted her strategy in the second set. She cut down on errors and took advantage of Raducanu's momentary lapse in concentration. The Belgian broke serve after Raducanu had a 40-0 lead in the sixth game, using that momentum to level the match by taking the second set 6-3.

The final set was a rollercoaster. Raducanu broke early to establish a 3-1 lead, but Mertens clawed her way back, breaking the Briton and saving two break points to even the score at 3-3. She saved five crucial break points in a tense service game, then broke Mertens once more.

Mertens fought valiantly, breaking back as Raducanu served for the match, but her 11th double fault of the match handed Raducanu a match point. The Brit seized the opportunity with a precise backhand volley, clinching the victory.

"I was playing some pretty good tennis in patches throughout. Especially in the first set and moments in the third set. I lost some focus in the second. It's not easy playing at 11:30. I got here Thursday night so I'm still jet-lagged. I was telling myself, 'I'm not leaving. This is not happening. You're not losing this match," Raducanu was quoted by WTA.

