Rahmat Shah ruled out of third ODI vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe Test with calf injury

New Delhi, Oct 14 Afghanistan’s experienced middle-order batter Rahmat Shah has been ruled out of the third ODI against Bangladesh and the upcoming one-off Test against Zimbabwe due to a high-grade calf tear sustained during the second ODI in Abu Dhabi.

The 31-year-old right-hander was retired hurt during his short stay at the crease in the second ODI against Bangaldesh. He is now ruled out of international cricket for several weeks.

"Rahmat Shah has been ruled out of international cricket for several weeks after straining his left calf muscles while batting at the second ODI match against Bangladesh on October 11 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

It added, "Reports from the team physio indicate that Rahmat has sustained a high-grade calf tear that will need an extended rehabilitation process of several weeks. ACB's medical team is consulting overseas specialists to ensure he receives the best possible care and rehabilitation. The ACB medical team will continue to monitor his recovery and provide updates as necessary."

In the second ODI, Shah, who retired hurt after sustaining the injury, returned to the crease in a heroic attempt to bat after Afghanistan had lost their ninth wicket in the second ODI, but he could stand at the crease for just one ball. Team physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam ran out to help Rahmat, who couldn't even stand and the paramedics took him off the ground in a wheelchair.

Shah's absence is a major setback for Afghanistan ahead of their Test against Zimbabwe, scheduled to begin on October 20, and their final ODI against Bangladesh on October 14. The ACB has not yet announced a replacement for him.

He recently became the first Afghan batsman to score 4,000 ODI runs and had made a crucial half-century in the first match.

