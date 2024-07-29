Rahul Dravid congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning Bronze at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], July 29 : Former India head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning a bronze medal in the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Speaking at an event at the India House, Rahul Dravid hailed Manu Bhaker for her top performance at the age of 22. The former India head coach added that Manu Bhaker has inspired many young people in India.

"...To come here and to be able to get over her past failures and win a bronze medal is a phenomenal achievement which takes years of sacrifice... The Olympics is the pinnacle of a lot of sports... To be able to put that performance at such a young age under so much pressure is commendable. I congratulate her. She has inspired so many young people back home in India," Dravid said.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

