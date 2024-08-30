Rahul Gandhi congratulates archer Sheetal Devi for setting new record

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi congratulated 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi for setting a new record at the Paris Paralympics, which made history on Thursday.

"Many congratulations to Sheetal Devi for setting a new record at the Paris Paralympics. She showed the world that if you have courage and passion, obstacles cannot limit your talent. My best wishes to you, that you continue to touch new heights of success and records," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

शीतल देवी को पेरिस पैरालिंपिक्स में नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित करने के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई। उन्होंने दुनिया को ये दिखा दिया कि हौसला और जज़्बा हो तो बाधाएं आपके हुनर की सीमा नहीं तय कर सकती। मेरी शुभकामना है, आप इसी प्रकार सफलता और रिकॉर्ड्स की नई ऊंचाईयां छूती रहें। pic.twitter.com/KrQ1m0jtsj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2024

Sheetal displayed a stunning performance in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

The Indian paraathlete broke the previous World Record of 698 by shooting 703 points out of a possible 720 in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery.

Although she was later overtaken by Turkey's Curuklu Girdi, who set a new world record of 704 points, Sheetal secured the second position in the overall ranking round.

In the men's individual recurve archery, Harvinder Singh stood in the ninth place in the rankings after scoring 637 points.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Devendra Jhajharia, is confident that the Indian contingent with its largest contingent at the Paris Paralympics will win more than 25 medals.

India will look to continue the momentum of winning 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and a historic 111-medal haul at the Para Asian Games.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

