Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge congratulate Team India on winning gold in Chess Olympiad

New Delhi [India], September 22 : Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hailed Team India for claiming two gold medals in both men's and women's events.

India displayed a stupendous performance at the ongoing International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Budapest to claim two gold medals in both men's and women's events on Sunday.

Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took to his official X handle and hailed India's men's team for winning the first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad.

"Thrilled to see Team India clinch its first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad Huge congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, Srinath Narayanan, and their teams. Your remarkable talent, brilliant strategies, and dedication have paid off. Wishing you all continued excellence. Your golden victory has made the country immensely proud. Jai Hind," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the women's team and said that he is incredibly proud of the champions.

"Double Gold for India at the Chess Olympiad! Incredibly proud of our champions - Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, their Captain Abhijit Kunte and their teams. Heartfelt congratulations to each of you. Your brilliance, teamwork, and dedication have made this remarkable victory possible. You are a shining example of what India's daughters can achieve and a source of inspiration to millions across the country. A truly historic day for India," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X while congratulating the women's team.

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the India's men's team for their "exceptional skill, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication" in the final round of Chess Olympiad.

"History made! Congratulations to Team India on securing their first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad! Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan - your exceptional skill, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication have earned India its rightful place on the podium. Your golden triumph has filled the nation's heart with pride! May your achievement inspire future generations of Indian chess players," Kharge wrote on X.

In the final round of the tournament, India's men team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna shined over Slovenia to clinch the gold medal.

It was the wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi which gave India to a 2-0 lead and confirmed the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnandhaa also won his game and Vidit ended his bout with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev also won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

