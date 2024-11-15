Raiding trio of Devank, Ayan, Sandeep help Patna Pirates rout Bengal Warriorz by 21 points

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 : Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab scored Super 10s as the Patna Pirates secured a commanding 52-31 victory over the Bengal Warriorz at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Devank's 15 points propelled him to the top of the raiders' list in PKL Season 11, bringing his tally to 115 for the season. He was well-supported by Ayan's 11 points, Sandeep's eight points, and a High 5 from right-cover defender Deepak.

The Patna Pirates started energetically, with Ayan and Devank controlling the proceedings from the outset. After building a well-earned four-point lead, the Bengal Warriorz earned their first point of the game when Nitin Kumar tackled Deepak in a Do-Or-Die raid. This sparked a potential comeback, with the two teams exchanging points.

The first significant blow for the Bengal Warriorz came in the seventh minute when the Patna Pirates inflicted the first all-out of the match on the Fazel Atrachali-led team. This rattled the side, who were further hurt by a Super Raid from Devank, who finished the first half with seven raid points from as many raids. As a result, the score stood at 24-12 in favour of the Patna Pirates at halftime.

The second half began brightly for the Bengal Warriorz, as their main raider, Nitin Dhankar, took Ankit, Arkam Shaikh, and a Bonus Point to complete a Super Raid. Despite Nitin completing his Super 10, the minor blip from the Patna Pirates was quickly addressed by Sandeep, who tackled both Fazel Atrachali and Shreyas Umbardand in one swift move. Afterward, Nitin was tackled by Deepak. Devank added his eighth raid point of the night to inflict the second all-out of the game, as the match began slipping away from the Bengal Warriorz.

Devank continued his raiding exploits, tackling Fazel Atrachali to complete another Super 10 - his sixth of the season. The Sultan from Iran struggled, taking 34 minutes to score his first tackle point of the season, by tackling Sandeep in a Do-Or-Die. This effectively sealed the match for the Bengal Warriorz, who suffered their third all-out at the hands of Ayan and were eventually beaten by 21 points by the three-time PKL champions.

