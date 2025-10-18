Rain washes out first T20I between New Zealand and England in Christchurch

Christchurch, Oct 18 Persistent rain denied fans an exciting finish as the opening T20 International between New Zealand and England was abandoned at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

England, having posted 153 for six in their 20 overs, never got the chance to defend their total as the rain intensified before New Zealand’s innings could begin, leaving the series finely poised with just two matches to decide the outcome.

After being sent in to bat, England’s top order struggled to find rhythm on a sluggish pitch that offered grip and variable bounce. The visitors slipped to 81 for five in the 12th over when captain Jos Buttler, who had been anchoring the innings, was caught in the deep for 29. Despite some promising starts from the likes of Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook, New Zealand’s bowlers maintained consistent pressure, making scoring difficult.

It was all-rounder Sam Curran who provided the much-needed impetus for England. Coming in with his side under pressure, Curran played a composed yet aggressive knock, finishing unbeaten on 49 off 35 balls. His innings featured a series of late boundaries, including a crucial flurry in the final overs that lifted England to a competitive total. The final over, bowled by Jacob Duffy, went for 19 runs — a surge that gave England hope of setting a challenging chase.

Rain briefly halted play after 16.2 overs when England were 110 for five, forcing a 30-minute delay. When play resumed, Curran and Jordan Cox managed to push the total past 150 before the innings closed.

For New Zealand, captain Mitchell Santner was the standout performer with the ball, returning tidy figures of one for 20 from his four overs of left-arm spin. The rest of the attack shared the wickets evenly, with each bowler contributing to a disciplined collective effort.

However, the weather had the final say, with continuous showers making further play impossible. The teams will now regroup for the second T20I, scheduled to be played at the same venue in Christchurch on Monday.

