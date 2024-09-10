Raina, Harbhajan, Dwayne Bravo to headline US Masters T10 season 2

Lauderhill, Sep 10 Ahead of the second season of the US Masters T10, franchises have picked their squads, with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Shoaib Malik, Mishab-ul-Haq, James Neesham, Angelo Perera, and Aaron Finch, among others to battle it out for the top prize.

With 60 spots up for grabs in the tournament, more than 500 cricketers registered for the Player Draft for Season 2 of the US Masters T10.

The California Bolts came into the Player Draft with James Neesham (New Zealand: Icon), Lliam Plunkett (England: Platinum Grade), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand: Global Superstar), Shehan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Bipul Sharma (India) and Lahiru Milantha (USA) already signed up.

They went onto add Munaf Patel (India), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Manpreet Gony (India), Samiullah Shinwari (Afghanistan), Jon-Russ Jaggesar (West Indies), Devendra Bishoo (West Indies), Chris Benjamin (South Africa), Mayank Tehlan (India), Hussain Talat (Pakistan), Kesrick Williams (West Indies) and Dhammika Prasad (Sri Lanka).

The Detroit Falcons roped in Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka: Icon), Abdur Razzak (Pakistan: Platinum Grade), Aaron Finch (Australia: Global Superstar), Dawid Malan (England), Rayad Emrit (West Indies), and Angelo Perera (Sri Lanka) as their direct signings.

At the Player Draft, they signed on Denesh Ramdin (West Indies), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Chaturanga De Silva (Sri Lanka), Ariful Haque (Bangladesh), Lewis McManus (England), Imran Khan (Pakistan), Syed Rasel (Bangladesh), and Enamul Haque Jr (Bangladesh).

The Chicago Players brought in Parthiv Patel (India: Icon), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka: Platinum Grade), Suresh Raina (India: Global Superstar), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (India), Anureet Singh (India), Kennar Lewis (West Indies) as their pre-draft singings.

The team went ahead and brought in Pawan Negi (India), Kevin O Brien (Scotland), Ishwar Pandey (India), Jesse Ryder (New Zealand), William Perkins (West Indies), Shubham Ranjane (India), Jesal Kariya (India), Abhimanyu Mithun (India), Shapoor Zadran (Afghanistan) and Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh) to complete their squad.

The New York Warriors named Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan: Icon), Shaun Marsh (Australia: Platinum Grade), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies: Global Superstar), Kamran Akmal (Pakistan), Sohail Khan (Pakistan), and Umaid Asif (Pakistan) in their squad ahead of the draft.

The Warriors bolstered the set-up with the additions of Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Richard Gleeson (England), Ben Dunk (England), Sohail Tanvir (Pakistan), Hassan Khan (Pakistan), Manoj Tiwary (India), Unmukt Chand (USA), Chris Wood (England), Sean Dickson (South Africa) and Imran Tahir (South Africa).

The Atlanta Riders announced Nurul Hasan Sohan (Bangladesh: Icon), Ravi Bopara (England: Platinum Grade), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan: Global Superstar), Samit Patel (England), Mohammad Irfan (Pakistan), and Hammad Azam (Pakistan) as their direct signings.

At the draft, they picked Ricardo Powell (West Indies), Kevon Cooper (West Indies), Kamrul Islam Rabbi (Bangladesh), Arafat Sunny (Bangladesh), Benny Howell (England), Elias Sunny (Bangladesh), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe), Rajdeep Darbar (India), and Amila Aponso (Sri Lanka).

The Morrisville Unity camp signed on Harbhajan Singh (India: Icon), Chadwick Walton (West Indies: Platinum Grade), Ashley Nurse (West Indies: Global Superstar), Obus Pienaar (South Africa), Saurabh Tiwary (India), and Shannon Gabriel (West Indies) to begin with.

Then, at the draft they added the likes of Rumman Raees (Pakistan), Anwar Ali (Pakistan), Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka), Chandrapaul Hemraj (West Indies), Mukhtar Ahmed (Pakistan), Jasakran Malhotra (USA), Navin Stewart (West Indies), Carmi Le Roux (South Africa), Yogesh Nagar (India), Jonathan Carter (West Indies) and Rajat Bhatia (India).

"Cricket in US has been growing rapidly, and we want to be a part of this special journey. The ICC T20 World Cup this year made a significant impact in the region, and we want to build on that momentum and carry it forward. With Season 2 of the US Masters, we aim to provide fans with more memorable contests and help accelerate the growth of cricket in a non-traditional market like USA," Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, said.

