Raj CM grants Rs 10L for former archer Limba Ram's treatment

Jaipur, Feb 18 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund for the treatment of renowned archer of Limba Ram.

Three-time Olympian Limba Ram (49), a resident of Saradeet village in Udaipur district, is suffering from serious illness for sometime now. At present, he is undergoing treatment for brain stroke at a hospital in Ghaziabad.

Gehlot, knowing about his illness, sanctioned Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance from the CM's Relief Fund, and directed principal resident commissioner Shubhra Singh to extend all possible assistance to the ailing archer.

Lima Ram had equalled an archery world record in 1992 at the Asian Archery Championships in Beijing. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2012.

