Raj Health Minister's son Dhananjai Khimsar named acting President of RCA

Jaipur, March 9 Dhananjai Singh Khimsar, the son of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and the head of Nagaur District Cricket Association, has been named the acting President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) at an executive committee meeting of the RCA held at the K.L. Saini Ground in Jaipur on Saturday.

At the meeting, the proposal to name Dhananjai Singh as the acting President, accepting the resignation of Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who had stepped down as the RCA chief recently, and the demand to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches under RCA's supervision were discussed, among other issues.

After assuming charge, Dhananjai Singh said that developing the game and the players in Rajasthan will be his top priority.

“I don't want to comment on what has happened in the RCA so far, as I have just taken charge. Vaibhav Gehlot was the President of the RCA for four years. If he has any good suggestions to make, we will surely listen to them.”

After the crucial executive committee meeting of the RCA, preparations are now being made to hold its elections, which will be formally announced next week.

