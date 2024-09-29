Raj Khosla elected Delhi Golf Club president, Vikram Seth captain

New Delhi, Sep 29 Entrepreneur Raj Khosla, founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra, a financial services marketplace in India, was elected president of the Delhi Golf Club with 443 votes after defeating former Union finance secretary Ratan P. Watal (171), here.

Khosla is the former captain of Delhi Golf Club and chief selector of the Indian golf team. Whereas, Watal is a 1978 batch IAS officer and he retired as finance secretary in 2016. He is currently the chairman of the central government’s Central Vista Oversight Committee.

Talking about the election in other posts, Vikram Seth won the captain's position with 325 votes, beating Prabhat Singh (292).

For, general committee, Amandeep Johl, Bharat Dhawan, Col. Mohit Nasa (Retd), Rajiv Hora, Amit Luthra, Vivek Chandra, Karan Atwal, Shiraz Singh, Anthony Peter Malik, Sheila Sangwan, Rohit Talwar, Capt Lakhinder Singh Bahl (Hippy) were elected members.

