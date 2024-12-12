Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma felicitates Paris Paralympic medalists at 'Run for Viksit Rajasthan' event

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday felicitated Paris Paralympic medalists shooters Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal and athlete Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma felicitated the Paris Paralympic medalists during the "Run for Viksit Rajasthan" event in Jaipur. Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were also present during the event.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 5,000 youth, all running to symbolize their commitment to the state's development. The run began with a tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, where CM Bhajan Lal Sharma honoured several distinguished sportspersons, recognizing their contributions and achievements.

Speaking at the event Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore urged the people to work for the state and the country.

"The PM started many programmes including Fit India, to make sure all of you are fit and healthy.... Another important thing he mentioned is that India's youth should eat good food... He encouraged Yoga as well... Let's take a vow as we run together today, that whatever we do, we do it to make our country and our state better. That is why we have organised 'Run for Rajasthan," he said.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics. Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

India rewrote several records and unlocked some new "firsts" at the Paralympic Games. Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Meanwhile, Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged the bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58 on August 30 in the Tokyo Paralympics.

