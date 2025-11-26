Rajasthan: State Games Athletics 2025 for special athletes concludes

Jaipur, Nov 26 The State Games Athletics 2025 for Special Athletes concluded with outstanding success at the Jaipur Military Station, marking a transformative milestone in Rajasthan’s inclusive sports landscape.

Jointly organised by Sapta Shakti AWWA and the Special Olympics Bharat-Rajasthan Chapter, the event represented a maiden endeavour driven by a powerful vision of building a society founded on dignity, compassion and equal opportunity.

The Games were inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, in the presence of Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat (SOB); Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command; Barinder Jit Kaur, Regional President AWWA, Sapta Shakti Command; and Vinita Ahuja, President, Special Olympics Bharat–Rajasthan Chapter.

The Championship commenced with an impressive march past by special athletes from 20 districts, joined by NCC cadets. Drum beats resonated across the parade ground, creating an atmosphere of pride and purpose. Students of Army Public School, Jaipur, added colour to the ceremony with a traditional Rajasthani dance celebrating the state’s vibrancy and cultural identity.

A total of 247 specially-abled athletes from across Rajasthan showcased their talent in seven track and field events. A special highlight of the event was a comprehensive medical and health assessment camp conducted by specialist doctors from the Military Hospital, Jaipur.

In addition, a specially curated Resource Book for Guardians of Children with Special Needs was formally unveiled by Diya Kumari, marking an important step towards long-term awareness and support for parents.

Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, expressed deep appreciation for the collaboration with the Indian Army and outlined various incentives and remunerations instituted by the Government of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for encouraging young athletes.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari commended the courage of the athletes and applauded Sapta Shakti AWWA and Special Olympics Bharat for creating a dignified, structured and motivating platform for special athletes. She highlighted the importance of raising societal awareness about the needs of children with special abilities and ensuring their integration into the mainstream.

The Army Commander emphasised that the Indian Army has consistently undertaken initiatives aimed at strengthening national inclusion.

He observed that these children possess a unique outlook towards society, and urged that society, in turn, must understand their perspectives to identify their specific requirements and channel their abilities towards meaningful inclusion.

He also highlighted numerous initiatives undertaken by the Command—Asha Schools, Early Intervention Centres, Asha Kiran, Asha Milap, screening camps and job opportunities—aimed at empowering children with special abilities.

The Championship concluded with high enthusiasm, heartfelt celebrations and renewed resolve. A selected team of athletes from Rajasthan will now participate in the National Special Olympics Bharat Games scheduled in Delhi, following a structured training camp.

The Indian Army remains steadfast in its mission to foster a progressive, empowered and inclusive society, ensuring that such meaningful initiatives continue to grow in scale and impact.

