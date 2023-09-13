Rajasthan win Khel Karate League season 2

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], September 13 : Rajasthan dominated the second season of Khel Karate League as they outplayed Madhya Pradesh, Jharkand and other states to win the championship. Over 7000 spectators gathered at the S.M.S. Indoor Stadium to watch the tournament.

Karate League is a professional platform for building a strong foundation for karate and nurturing and identifying raw talents at the grassroots level. The professional league, Watcho Karate League Season 2 was organized by association with the International Sports Academy, and took place at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. The closing ceremony, featured a spectacular performance by Indian Idol fame Bollywood singer Swaroop Khan.

Founder of the league, Dhananjay Tyagi, while providing this information, mentioned that it is the first time in India's history that such a significant karate league is being held in Jaipur for the second consecutive time. The league witnessed participation from over 3,000 players from all over India, spanning across 23 categories. To witness this, more than 7,000 enthusiastic spectators gathered at the S.M.S. Indoor Stadium. The closing ceremony, led by Director Sankalp Vidhani of R Square Events, featured a spectacular performance by Indian Idol fame Bollywood singer Swaroop Khan.

The league's final result saw Rajasthan winning the first trophy, Madhya Pradesh securing the second trophy, and Jharkhand taking home the third trophy. Shubham Choudhary, CEO of Adventure Sports, stated that the league's mission is to create a competitive and high-quality league that includes all karate players in India, providing them with an opportunity, despite limited resources, due to emotional engagement with the audience.

Over 3,000 participants from all over India took part in the league. The league's objective is to elevate the image of karate by providing players with international exposure and an affordable championship, an promoting the most disciplined sports. Our goal is to provide an entertaining, competitive, and high-quality Karate League that includes all karate players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor