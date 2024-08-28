Rakshita Raju set to make India proud at Paris Paralympics as first Indian female athlete in 1500m race

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Rakshitha Raju, a visually impaired athlete from Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, has been selected for the Paralympics 2024.

She will be competing in the Women's 1500m Running T-11 Category, making history as the first Indian female athlete to compete in this category in the Paralympic Games. This milestone is a testament to Rakshitha's unparalleled resilience and commitment to excellence as per the release of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Born with a visual impairment, Rakshitha has overcome numerous challenges to become one of India's top Para athletes.

She lost her parents at a very early age and was brought up by her grandmother, who is affected by a speech and hearing impairment.

Her passion for athletics ignited during her school days at the Ashakirana School for the Blind, under the guidance of her physical education teacher. It was during one of her early competitions that she was introduced to her current coach and guide runner, Rahul Balakrishna.

Rakshitha Raju, said, "I am incredibly honoured and excited to represent India at the Paris Paralympics. This journey has been filled with challenges, but each step has brought me closer to my dream. I am grateful to CBM India for their unwavering support and belief in my talent. Their encouragement has been instrumental in my preparation, and I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams."

Rakshitha's impressive athletic career has been marked by numerous national and international accolades, including a gold medal in the Women's 1500m-T11 at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, which earned her recognition and praise from Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall, with 32 women. The contingent is India's largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games.

The Paralympics 2024 will kick off from August 28 and conclude on September 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor